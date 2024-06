KAZAN, June 16. /TASS/. The Russian team won 78 gold, 52 silver, and 30 bronze medals in conclusion of the first three days of the BRICS Games in Kazan.

Russians won 38 gold, 28 silver, and 15 bronze medals on Saturday. The Belarusian team ranks second with 13 gold, 26 silver, and 28 bronze medals. The China’s team is third with 11 gold, 9 silver, and 6 bronze medals.

On June 16, 51 medal events will be held at the BRICS Games. The competition will end on June 23.