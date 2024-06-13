Russian tennis players allowed to participate in Paris Olympics

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has let Russian tennis players participate in the Paris Olympic Games, President of the Russian Tennis Federation (RTF) Shamil Tarpishchev told TASS.

"We received a response from the ITF. Everyone, who after the French Open qualified for the Olympics, all of them are allowed to participate. No issues emerged," Tarpishchev said.

On March 6, the ITF allowed Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in the Olympics in a neutral status.

The 2024 Summer Olympic Games will be hosted by the French capital of Paris between July 26 and August 11.