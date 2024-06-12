CAS completes hearings into appeal on Russian figure skater Valieva’s case

MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. The Court of Arbitration for Sport has completed its hearings into an appeal on Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva’s case, another Russian figure skater Alexander Galliamov reported.

On June 12, CAS heard an appeal filed by the Russian Olympic Committee, the Figure Skating Federation of Russia and the Russian national team, who seek to contest the earlier redistribution of Olympic medals.

"The hearings have taken place," Galliamov wrote on Telegram. "We hope for justice."

On January 29, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) disqualified Valieva for violating anti-doping rules and thus upheld the motion of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) demanding that Valieva be disqualified for a period of four years starting from December 21, 2021.

In late January, the International Skating Union (ISU) decided to strip Russia of its gold medal at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing in the team figure skating event by taking away some of the team’s previously earned points and subsequently awarding it the bronze medal.