Marko Nikolic of Serbia to be CSKA Moscow FC chief coach

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Russian Premier League (RPL) football club CSKA Moscow has reached a principle agreement with Makro Nikolic of Serbia for the post of the team’s chief coach, the club’s press office announced in a statement.

The official contract will be inked soon. Nikolic will succeed Vladimir Fedotov who was dismissed on June 3.

Nikolic, 44, was chief coach of Moscow’s Lokomotiv from May 2020 to October 2021. In July 2023, he joined the Dubai-based Shabab Al Ahli club. He also worked for Hungary’s Fehervar, Serbia’s Partizan, Vojvodina, and Rada, as well as Slovenia’s Olimpija.