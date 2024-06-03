Tickets for seven final events at 2024 BRICS Games sell out

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. /TASS/. Tickets for the finals of seven events at the 2024 BRICS Games, which kick off in Russia in less than two weeks, have been sold out, Tatarstan Minister of Sports Vladimir Leonov said on Monday.

Ticket sales for the 2024 BRICS Games, which are set to take place in the capital of the Russian Republic of Tatarstan in Kazan next week, were launched in late April.

"We launched our ticket program only 50 days before the tournament’s official opening ceremony and managed to sell 10% of the nearly 100,000 available tickets in the opening days," the press office of the 2024 BRICS Games cited Leonov as saying.

"With less than two weeks remaining before the start of the tournament’s official opening ceremony we have already sold out tickets for seven finals and some other competitions are expected to sell out as well," he said.

"I am sure that we will see a full house like we did at the [2024] Games of the Future," he added.

Ticket program for 2024 BRICS Games

The press office of the Tatarstan Sports Ministry announced on April 23 the launch of ticket sales for the 2024 BRICS Games. According to the ministry, ticket prices range between 100 and 300 rubles (between $1 and 3). Tickets for the rest of the event’s sports competitions are expected to go on sale later.

The 2024 BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Games will be held in Kazan on June 12-23 and will feature events in 20 different sports.

In mid-May 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government to submit proposals for organizing and holding the 2024 BRICS Games in Russia.

Oleg Matytsin, who served as the Russian sports minister at that time, emphasized later that the BRICS Games were not meant to rival any other competitions and would not interfere with the international sports calendar as well as with the IOC-approved calendar of events.

In April, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov paid an official visit to China, where he stated that the 2024 BRICS Games and the following World Friendship Games in Russia would be organized based on the principles enshrined by International Olympic Committee (IOC) Charter.