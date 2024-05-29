Russia’s KHL club Vityaz inks deal with Canadian forward Gauthier — statement

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Ice hockey club Vityaz from the Russia-based Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) inked a contract with Canada’s forward Frederik Gauthier, the club’s press office said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the club’s statement, a contract with the 29-year-old forward was signed for the period of one year.

Since 2022, Gauthier played for Swiss top-tier ice hockey federation’s Ajoie club scoring 18 points (10 goals and eight assists) in his 44-match appearances.

Before joining Ajoie HC in Switzerland, Gauthier player for the US-based National Hockey League (NHL) clubs Toronto Maple Leafs, Arizona Coyotes and New Jersey Devils.

Playing for the Canadian national ice hockey team Gauthier is the gold medalist of the 2013 U18 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championship in Russia and of the 2015 IIHF U20 World Championship in Canada.

The Kontinental Hockey League was founded in Russia in 2008 and lists 23 professional ice hockey clubs, namely from Russia, Belarus, China and Kazakhstan.