No Russia-Paraguay friendly football match this year — Russia’s football chief

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. A recently suspended international fixture between the teams of Russia and Paraguay will be played either in 2025 or 2026, the head of the Russian Football Union (RFU) Alexander Dyukov told journalists on Friday.

The Russian national football team was scheduled to play a friendly football match against Paraguay on March 25, but the game was called off following a deadly terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall in the Moscow Region on earlier that month.

"We had a deal of playing a match against Paraguay," he said. "It’s impossible to organize the match this year. It will be certainly possible to be held in 2025 or 2026."

The RFU chief announced earlier that the Russian national squad’s next match would be against the national team of Belarus in June 2024.