Vatican official underscores importance of mutual understanding for living in peace

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Evangelical peace implies the presence of justice and mutual respect, rather than absence of discussion among different points of view, Vatican Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations Paul Richard Gallagher said during his visit to Russia.

"Evangelical peace is not the absence of discussion between different points of view, but it is a live presence of justice and mutual respect. A peacemaker is a builder, who creates bridges of dialogue and understanding," the cleric said in his address to the congregation in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception of the Holy Virgin Mary in central Moscow.

Gallagher arrived on a five-day working visit to Russia on Monday. On Wednesday, the archbishop visited Moscow's famous Cathedral of Christ the Savior. Also, he met with Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Metropolitan Anthony of Volokolamsk, who heads the Moscow Patriarchate’s Department for External Church Relations.