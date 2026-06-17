PSKOV, June 17. /TASS/. The family of James and Sandra Martindale from the United States has moved to Russia's Pskov Region, with James, a specialist in the development and production of agricultural machinery equipment, planning to use his expertise to help Russia’s farming sector, Yelena Polonskaya, the regional ombudswoman for compatriot affairs and migration issues, said.

Martindale's son, Daniel, had been in Ukraine since February 11, 2022. After establishing contact with Russian security services on his own initiative, he spent more than two years providing coordinates of Ukrainian military facilities. Russian authorities said the information was repeatedly used in strikes on Ukrainian military infrastructure, equipment and personnel. On October 27, 2024, Russian troops operating near the village of Bogoyavlenka in the Donetsk People's Republic evacuated him from the combat zone and brought him to Donetsk. He later said he did not want to return to the United States and wished to remain in Russia and become a citizen of the country. He was granted Russian citizenship by presidential decree in the summer of 2025.

"The Pskov Region continues to attract highly qualified specialists from around the world. The large family of James and Sandra Martindale has moved to Pskov from the United States. The family has decided to link its future with Russia and the Pskov Region. James Martindale is a professional in the development and production of agricultural machinery attachments. He intends to put his knowledge and experience to use in Russia, contributing to the development of the country's agricultural sector and sharing his expertise with Russian specialists," Polonskaya said.

According to her, the family's first impressions of the region have been "warm and optimistic."

"Our impressions are very positive, although we have only been here since last night. We found a wonderful hotel, and this is a beautiful place to live. We look forward to getting to know the people here and building relationships that will help us achieve our goals for the development of agriculture not only in Russia but across Eastern Europe," Polonskaya quoted James Martindale as saying.

The family sees its future in Russia and is ready to contribute to the development of both the region and the country's agricultural sector, she added.

"A special place in the family's story belongs to James' son, Daniel Martindale, who obtained Russian citizenship and was awarded a high state honor of the Donetsk People's Republic. The relocation of specialists like the Martindales brings new technologies, investment, jobs and stronger international humanitarian ties," she said.