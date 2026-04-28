Number of Russians describing themselves as cheerful increases to 35% — pollster

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. A cheerful emotional state prevails among Russians, reaching 35%, up by 1 percentage point compared to January 2026, the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) revealed in a survey.

"A positive emotional climate prevails in Russian society: the share of cheerful people stands at 35% (an increase of 1 percentage point)," the social service’s report notes.

However, according to the pollsters, 25% of respondents reported feeling anxious (an increase of 2 percentage points), while 22% felt composed (a decrease of 3 percentage points), and 18% said they were agitated (unchanged).

The survey, conducted on April 1, 2026, involved 1,600 Russians over the age of 18.