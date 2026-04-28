MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The Moldovan government has tightened entry restrictions for Russian citizens, a move that Dmitry Sorokin, head of the Russian-Moldovan Friendship and Cooperation Center, suggests may be aimed at preventing the disclosure of military support activities for Ukraine.

Speaking to TASS, Sorokin remarked, "The measures implemented by Moldova – such as denying entry to Russian nationals and creating barriers to their movement – could be viewed as efforts to avoid exposure and prevent the leakage of information regarding Moldovan authorities' assistance to Ukraine."

He further pointed to the decision to relocate the production of drones and electronic warfare systems to Moldova, which are then transferred to Kiev under the pretext of humanitarian aid, as a key factor prompting such restrictive policies against Russians.

On April 15, the Russian Ministry of Defense published a list of Ukrainian companies operating in Europe that manufacture UAVs used in strikes against Russia. The ministry identified branches of Ukrainian drone producers located in eight European countries, including London, Munich, Prague, and Riga. It emphasized that the actions of European leaders are effectively drawing these nations into a conflict with Russia.