AI will never substitute humans — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Artificial intelligence will never replace humans and will never become a living consciousness, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated in his interview with TASS.

"It [artificial intelligence] will never replace humans. Never," he noted, emphasizing that a technological product will always remain intelligence and never become consciousness.

"Consciousness can only be living, while intelligence can be machine-based," Peskov explained.

However, he compared concerns about AI to attitudes towards the first machines. "When the first machines appeared in England, there were also uprisings against them. Now we consider machines useful," Peskov noted, expressing confidence that AI will follow the same path.