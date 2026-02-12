G7 countries increasingly see US as threat over past year — poll

BERLIN, February 12. /TASS/. Countries of the Group of Seven (G7), as well as BRICS nations with the exception of Russia, have become more inclined to consider the United States as a threat, a poll conducted by the global strategic communications firm Kekst CNC indicates.

The survey shows respondents in nearly all polled countries have grown more likely to identify the US as a threat. Only Japan and China registered marginal declines in wariness toward Washington. The sharpest sentiment shifts were in Canada, India, and South Africa.

Concern regarding Russia, by contrast, has decreased considerably. In 2025 Russia ranked second among risks cited by respondents from G7 countries. It has now dropped to eighth place out of 32 in the latest ranking. In the ranking for BRICS nations, Russia remains near the bottom, as before. The United States has jumped 16 places, from 29th to 13th.

Residents of G7 countries also expressed less anxiety over climate change and greater concern about threats such as cyberattacks, financial crises, and disinformation campaigns. Among residents of BRICS countries (excluding Russia), the top concerns are climate change, extreme weather events, and growing inequality.

The poll was conducted November 2-25 on behalf of the Munich Security Conference organizers. Approximately 1,000 respondents were surveyed in each G7 and BRICS country, excluding Russia. The margin of error does not exceed 3.1 percentage points.