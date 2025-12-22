Most Russians expect more benefits than harm from AI development — poll

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. The vast majority of internet-active Russians view the development of artificial intelligence (AI) with optimism, anticipating a beneficial impact on society, a survey conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) shows.

"Most are optimistic and expect greater benefits than harm from technological advancements," the VCIOM Telegram channel reported.

The research shows that AI and neural networks are now deeply integrated into the daily lives of citizens. Digital technologies engage 92% of the country's internet users. Among the most widely used neural networks are ChatGPT (38%), Gigachat (21%), DeepSeek (20%), and Alisa AI (18%).

Experts note that Russian developments not only hold strong positions but also have clear associations among users. For instance, Gigachat is regarded as a business-oriented and secure tool for work tasks, while Alisa AI is seen as a creative assistant for personal needs. In a hypothetical choice between Russian and foreign neural networks, 44% of respondents would opt for domestic solutions, whereas 22% would favor foreign ones.

Simultaneously, Russians expect a significant increase in AI’s influence across all areas of life in the coming years. While its impact today is considered moderate, analysts forecast it will intensify significantly within 3-5 years, particularly in professional activities and education.