NEW YORK, November 24. /TASS/. Most US citizens oppose a potential military invasion of Venezuela as part of the fight against drug cartels, according to a poll conducted by CBS News among nearly 2,500 Americans.

The results showed that 70% of respondents opposed military action and 76% said that President Donald Trump's administration did not clearly explain its position to voters.

Meanwhile, 53% of respondents supported US military attacks on boats suspected of drug trafficking, but 72% said that Washington should provide evidence that drugs were being transported on them. Only 13% of those polled consider Venezuela a threat to the US.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has repeatedly warned that Venezuela is facing its most serious threat of invasion by the US in 100 years. Washington accuses the Venezuelan authorities of not doing enough to combat drug smuggling. Since September, the US Navy has deployed eight ships, one nuclear submarine, and more than 16,000 servicemen to the Caribbean Sea. They have destroyed at least 20 speedboats and killed 76 people in international waters who were baselessly accused of smuggling drugs from Venezuela. On November 16, the Pentagon announced that a strike group of US ships led by the aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford had entered the Caribbean Sea.

The American media has repeatedly reported that the US may soon begin attacking drug cartel targets in Venezuela.