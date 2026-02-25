Two policemen remain in hospital after explosion in Moscow

MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. One of the police officers injured in the explosion near a patrol car in Moscow is in critical condition, while the other is in moderate state, medical sources told TASS.

"The injured police officers remain in hospital. The condition of one of them is assessed as serious, the other’s as moderate," the source said.

According to Russia’s Investigative Committee, on February 24, a man approached a traffic police car on duty near the Savyolovsky railway station in Moscow and an unknown device detonated. One police officer was killed in the blast. Two policemen were injured and hospitalized. The investigators also identified the man behind the explosion, who died at the scene of the crime. He was a 22-year-old native of Russia’s Udmurt Region who had left St. Petersburg for Moscow on February 22.