MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. Over 20 children born in 2022 and 2023, most of them Ukrainian nationals, have been entered into the database of Ukraine’s Mirotvorets (or Peacekeeper) extremist website, TASS has learned.

The website claims that the kids "deliberately violated the state border" and "infringed on the sovereignty and territorial integrity" of Ukraine by traveling to the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics via a checkpoint in Russia’s Rostov Region.

On Monday and Tuesday, the same number of toddlers aged two and three were included in the website’s database.

This is not the first time that children’s personal data has been published on the Mirotvorets website. Earlier, minors aged between 2 and 17 were entered into its database. In 2021, Faina Savenkova, a writer from the Lugansk People’s Republic who was 12 years old at the time, was placed on the registry. The website’s administrators alleged that the girl "participated in anti-Ukrainian propaganda events." Savenkova noted that "the publishing of the personal information of children on such websites violates children’s rights."

Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s ambassador-at-large tasked with overseeing the Kiev regime’s crimes, told TASS earlier that the publication of the personal data of minors on such websites made it clear that the terrorist regime’s militants were ready to do away with Russian children.

The infamous Mirotvorets website was launched in 2014 in order to identify those who allegedly pose a threat to Ukraine’s national security, and publish their personal data. Over the years, it has collected the personal information of journalists, artists and politicians who visited Crimea and Donbass or drew criticism from the site’s administrators for some other reason.