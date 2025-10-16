Two more female members of international terrorist organization cell arrested in Crimea

SIMFEROPOL, October 16. /TASS/. The Kiev District Court of Simferopol has ruled to remand two women, previously detained in Crimea as part of a female cell of an international terrorist organization, into custody, the FSB Directorate for the Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol reported.

FSB officers had detained four members of a female cell of an international terrorist organization in Crimea. The group was disseminating the organization’s ideology among Crimean Muslims, based on the doctrine of creating a so-called worldwide caliphate, and was recruiting new supporters during clandestine meetings. Prohibited propaganda literature was discovered at their places of residence. Two of the four participants had been arrested earlier on September 16.

"The court has ordered the remand of the suspects into custody for a period of two months," the statement said.

The investigative department of the FSB Directorate for the Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol has initiated criminal cases under part 1 and 2 of article 205.5 of the Russian Criminal Code (organizing the activities of a terrorist organization and participating in the activities of such an organization).