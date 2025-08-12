Ukrainian POW rejects exchange, plans to stay in Russia

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Vladimir Zhovnovsky, a Ukrainian serviceman of the 225th separate assault Regiment, does not want to return to Ukraine through a prisoner of war exchange and wants to stay in Russia, he said in a video available to TASS.

"I do not know [whether I will be exchanged]. I don't want to be exchanged, my family is here in Russia," Zhovnovsky said.

He also said that the Ukrainian government should be replaced.

Earlier, Vladimir Medinsky, Russian presidential aide and head of the Russian delegation at negotiations with Ukraine, said that Kiev had refused 1,000 captured soldiers as part of an exchange with Moscow, which was why the second stage of the exchange was difficult, and the third had not yet begun. According to a source in military and diplomatic circles, there is not a single officer among the prisoners whom Kiev has removed from the exchange lists, most of them are soldiers and sailors. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called this a monstrous story and complete immorality.