Nine foreigners detained in Moscow for recruiting migrants to join terrorist cell

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Officers of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), in cooperation with the Service of State Security of Uzbekistan and the Russian Investigative Committee, have nabbed in Moscow nine foreigners for recruiting migrants to join a terrorist organization, the FSB reported.

"A cell comprising nine foreigners affiliated with an international terrorist organization banned in Russia has been detained in Moscow. As a result of actions conducted, evidence was obtained showing that, in coordination with EU-based ideologists from the international terrorist organization, the radicals had been recruiting labor migrants to join the terrorist organization," the FSB revealed.

Svetlana Petrenko, the Russian Investigative Committee spokeswoman, said criminal cases had been opened against two foreigners, born in 1986 and 1987, for organizing a terrorist cell and participating in it. A Moscow court ruled to place them into custody.

"An investigation showed that, by April 2025 at the latest, those involved had engaged in propaganda activities and recruited labor migrants in Moscow," Petrenko specified. According to FSB data, during secret meetings, including via video link on the Telegram messenger, they held training sessions for migrants based on the doctrine of establishing a global caliphate.

Propaganda materials linked to the international terrorist organization, along with communication tools and electronic storage devices containing documents on the group’s tactics and methods, were seized from the homes of the cell members.