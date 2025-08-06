Medinsky says he found namesake among Ukrainian POWs to be swapped

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. Vladimir Medinsky, presidential aide and head of the Russian delegation in talks with Ukraine, said that he had found a namesake on the list of Ukrainian servicemen to be swapped, emphasizing that this confirms the unity of the Russian and Ukrainian peoples.

"I saw on the list: Oleg Medinsky, born October 9, 1984, in the Kherson Region; rifleman," he wrote on his Telegram channel. "A namesake. Or maybe a distant relative of mine," the aide pointed out.

"Once again, it is confirmed: we are one people," Medinsky added.