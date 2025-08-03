Putin congratulates railway workers on professional holiday

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated current and former railway workers on their professional holiday.

In his words, the Railway Workers’ Day "brings together several generations of people whose efforts enabled our country to build a one-of-a-kind network of railways and a robust infrastructural core."

This, in turn, ensured Russia’s steady development for Russia by enhancing its economic resilience and defense capabilities," Putin continued.

"It is thanks to your responsible and hard work that Russia’s railway network has been operating with precision and in a well-coordinated manner by linking regions and cities, serving passenger and cargo traffic from our western borders and the northern seas all the way to the coasts of the Azov Sea, the Caspian and Black seas, and the Pacific Ocean," he said.

"Traffic operators and engineers, train drivers and attendants, construction workers and many other professionals. I would like to thank all those who work on Russia’s railways, as well as the veterans of this sector for your hard work and dedication," Putin added.