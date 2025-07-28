Zhukovsky Airport informs about restoring access to website

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. The Zhukovsky Airport in the Moscow Region informed about restoring operation of its website after temporary access restrictions, the airport’s press service told TASS.

"The operation of the website was restored. The temporary failure did not cause disturbance of the schedule and faults in passenger servicing," the press service said.

The airport said earlier today that temporary restrictions of accessing the official website of the airport were observed due to technical failures in Internet provider’s operation. Flights in the meantime departed and arrived as scheduled.