MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. The number of Ukrainians having a pessimistic view of the country's future outlook has increased nine-fold since October 2022, a survey conducted by Kiev International Institute of Sociology showed.

According to the survey, 47% of Ukrainians anticipate that in ten years time, the nation will be ruined, and a mass exodus of people will have taken place, Ukrainska Pravda reported. The share of respondents downbeat about their future has grown from 28% in 2024 to 47%. In October 2022, the figure was a mere 5%.

The survey was conducted between May and June, the online media outlet said, without elaborating.