Situation with return of Russians from Middle Eastern crisis zone stabilizes

ST. PETERSBURG, June 23. /TASS/. The situation with Russian tourists returning from abroad amid the Middle Eastern crisis has stabilized, Nikita Kondratyev, director of the Department of Multilateral Economic Cooperation and Special Projects of the Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation, said in an interview with TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"The situation has stabilized from the point of view of working with our tourists. Almost all of those who wanted to leave have been flown in," he said.

Overnight into June 13, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, aimed at Iran’s nuclear program. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that 200 fighter jets attacked more than 100 targets in Iran, including nuclear facilities.

On the evening of June 13, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that Iran retaliated by attacking dozens of targets in Israel with missiles, including military facilities and air bases, striking, in particular, the Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv. In the following days, Israel and Iran exchanged more strikes. Both sides reported casualties and losses as a result of these attacks and admitted that some targets were hit but claimed that the damage was limited. Russia has condemned Israel’s actions and expressed readiness to mediate the conflict.

About SPIEF

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) took place on June 18-21. This year, the event was held under the theme "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." Thematic zones such as the ‘Territory of Innovation’ and the national brand space ‘Buy Russian! ’ operated at the Forum.

The program included the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, the Drug Security Forum, and the Roscongress Urban Hub discussion platform. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival was held, and the SPIEF Sports Games took place.

