Russian diplomat highlights worrisome deepfake trend, calls it 'informational barbarism'

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova sees the widespread use of deepfakes as a new form of "informational barbarism" and urged international cooperation to combat this threat.

"As for completely new offshoots of the disinformation order, in 2024, we had to face deepfake technology on an entirely new, large scale. If before, deepfakes were a novelty that people could easily identify, today, the quality and quantity of deepfakes raise the question: is humanity capable of responding to such attacks?" the diplomat said at the 19th General Assembly of the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA), held by TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). "I don't have a clear answer," Zakharova pointed out.

She also cited expert data indicating that, by the end of 2025, one in two Russians may face a deepfake attack by cybercriminals. In 2026, attackers will be able to simulate, in real time, a conversation between a victim and a relative or friend supposedly in trouble who supposedly urgently needs financial assistance.

In her opinion, fakes and deepfakes are "a global problem." "There are many problems on today's international agenda, but this problem is global and affects everyone. It should unite us to counter it collectively," Zakharova pointed out. She noted that the Russian side "already has experience with such unifying work."

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place on June 18-21.

