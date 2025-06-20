{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
SPIEF-2025

TASS elected OANA chair for next three years

The voting was held at a plenary meeting of the 19th General Assembly of the organization in St. Petersburg
TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov, President of the Xinhua News Agency Fu Hua and Elshan Shakhbalayev, the Head of the Global Communication and Information Department at the Azerbaijan State News Agency Kirill Kukhmar/TASS
TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov, President of the Xinhua News Agency Fu Hua and Elshan Shakhbalayev, the Head of the Global Communication and Information Department at the Azerbaijan State News Agency
© Kirill Kukhmar/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. State-run news agency TASS has been unanimously elected chair of the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA) until 2028, as voted by its members.

The voting was held at a plenary meeting of the 19th General Assembly of the organization in St. Petersburg. TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov was unanimously elected OANA president for the duration of the chairmanship, while TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman will serve as the organization’s general secretary.

The CEOs of China’s Xinhua news agency, Fu Hua, IRNA’s Hossein Jaberi-Ansari, South Korea’s Yonhap Hwang Dae-il, Turkey’s Anadolu Serdar Karagoz, and Azerbaijan’s Azertac Vugar Aliyev will serve as OANA vice presidents.

Azertac will organize the next OANA General Assembly in Azerbaijan in 2028.

OANA is the world’s largest regional media organization. Its mission is to ensure a direct and free exchange in news between news agencies in the Asia-Pacific region, which accounts for more than half of the global population. Today, OANA brings together 41 news agencies from 33 countries. Its members include countries from the Middle East and a number of CIS member states.

TASS joined OANA in 1981. Since 2000, it has chaired OANA twice and held General Assembly meetings in 2000 and 2013.

SPIEF-2025
Russian diplomat highlights worrisome deepfake trend, calls it 'informational barbarism'
Maria Zakharova cited expert data indicating that, by the end of 2025, one in two Russians may face a deepfake attack by cybercriminals
Read more
Putin says not even discussing possibility of Ayatollah Khamenei’s assassination
Russian President said at a meeting with the heads of the world's leading news agencies organized by TASS, when asked what Russia's reaction would be if Israel were to assassinate the ayatollah
Read more
Iran launches Sejil medium-range missile in combat conditions for first time — news agency
According to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Tehran launched three such missiles into Israeli territory
Read more
Russia ready to supply oil for Hungary-Serbia pipeline — Novak
According to the Russian deputy prime minister, this is a significant project that will broaden Serbia’s access to oil supply routes
Read more
Air defenses in action in southwest Tehran
Apart from that, the agency said an explosion was heard near the city of Rasht in the north of the Islamic Republic
Read more
Taurus missiles won’t stop Russia’s advance in special op zone — Putin
Russian President noted that taking into account the fact that the Ukrainian armed forces are only 47% staffed, the presence of Taurus missiles "makes absolutely no sense"
Read more
Ukraine, Russia exchange POWs as agreed in Istanbul — Russian Defense Ministry
Right now, Russian military personnel are in Belarus, where they are receiving psychological and medical assistance
Read more
Russia, Indonesia to develop defense cooperation — declaration
The sides alsi plan to improve the legal framework for military cooperation
Read more
INTERVIEW: American companies want to return to Russia — presidential envoy
At the same time, Russian presidential envoy for relations with international organizations Boris Titov added that "there is a small flow [of companies returning into Russia] even now"
Read more
Putin to deliver lengthy, comprehensive address to SPIEF — Kremlin spokesman
According to Dmitry Peskov, guests from Indonesia, Bahrain and China will also address the event
Read more
Russia, China to hold joint military drills in 2025 — Vladimir Putin
The Russian president stressed that this is extremely important for ensuring stability in global affairs
Read more
Civilian site such as Bushehr nuke plant cannot withstand missile strike — Rosatom CEO
Alexey Likhachev explained that just like any other civilian facility, the Bushehr NPP was not shielded from deliberate aggression
Read more
Iran was not making nuclear bomb when Israeli attacks began — IAEA chief
The two countries continue to exchange strikes
Read more
Putin meets with king of Bahrain’s advisor ahead of SPIEF plenary session
As Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov announced, the meeting’s main topic was the Middle Eastern escalation
Read more
Russia enjoys strategic advantage in its special military op in Ukraine — Putin
Troops are advancing along the entire line of contact, Russian President said
Read more
Iran takes full control of Israel’s airspace — agency
The IRGC called on the residents of Tel Aviv’s Neve Tzedek neighborhood to evacuate, the Mehr news agency reported
Read more
Russian troops liberate Novonikolayevka community in Donetsk region over past day
Kiev loses 1,365 troops in all frontline areas over past day
Read more
Strike on Bushehr NPP may trigger nuclear disaster similar to Chernobyl — Rosatom head
Alexey Likhachev, the CEO of Russia’s state nuclear energy corporation Rosatom expressed hope that Israel’s political and military leadership understands that even an accidental hit on Bushehr must be prevented
Read more
Many unidentified bodies of Ukrainian soldiers in Zaporozhye region — Russian official
Yevgeny Balitsky also emphasized that, in general, Kiev’s losses are significantly higher than those of the Russian army
Read more
Leaders of Russia, China agree to give orders to exchange data on Iran — Kremlin aide
Yury Ushakov said that Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping concurred on the importance of close coordination in the coming days
Read more
IDF registers launch of Iranian missiles towards Israel
Civilians were instructed to enter a protected space and remain there until further notice
Read more
Bundestag member suggests Russia, US team up to bring Nord Streams back online
According to Matthias Moosdorf, Alternative for Germany would support bringing the pipelines back online
Read more
Iran may isolate some of US Navy warships in Persian Gulf — NYT
According to the newspaper, Iran has an opportunity to install mines in the Strait of Hormuz, which will leave US warships isolated in the Persian Gulf
Read more
US sees possibility of using tactical nuclear weapons in Iran — Fox News journalist
Earlier, The Guardian wrote that US President Donald Trump was not examining the possibility of using tactical nuclear weapons for a strike on the facility
Read more
Trump fears Iran may turn into 'another Libya' — NYP
According to information obtained by New York Post, Trump favors limited strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites in Natanz and Fordow
Read more
Putin and Xi Jinping highlight growth in Russia-China economic cooperation
Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said that last year, trade turnover once again reached a record high, approaching $245 bln
Read more
Downed F-35, US fleet withdrawal, secret Chinese flights: news on Israel-Iran conflict
On Wednesday morning, 50 Israeli Air Force fighter jets struck Iranian facilities used in the production of uranium enrichment centrifuges
Read more
Russia receives no military assistance requests from Iran — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov noted that Russia’s support for Iran is evident
Read more
Kremlin spokesman sees current Middle East situation as dangerous for entire world
Dmitry Peskov added that an enlargement of the composition of the participants of the conflict is potentially even more dangerous
Read more
Iran's strikes on Israel target military facilities, decision-making centers — MFA
Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh indicated that a de-escalation could be possible, if the attacks cease
Read more
Israel attacks missile systems, radar installations in Isfahan, Tehran — army
According to the report, "this strike expands the Israeli Air Force’s freedom of aerial operation in Iranian airspace, following the breakthrough to Tehran"
Read more
Russian army to liberate last 20 sq. km of Lugansk region — LPR head
According to military reports, the Russian army can free this territory within the shortest time possible
Read more
Israel’s Iron Dome intercepted 65% of Iranian missiles over past day, news report says
According to the official, Iranian missiles are equipped with a navigation system for the final phase of their flight that helps them accurately hit designated targets
Read more
Russian army starts fighting for Kupyansk by liberating Kharkov Region’s Moskovka — expert
Andrey Marochko said the settlement is actually a suburb of Kupyansk
Read more
US could strike Iran as soon as next weekend — Hersh
According to the American journalist Seymour Hersh, the operation will "entail heavy American bombing"
Read more
Iran shoots down fifth Israeli F-35 — municipal authorities
According to the report, the fighter plane was taken down in the Javadabad area of the Varamin municipal district
Read more
For Russia, Zelensky's signature holds no weight, Ukraine’s opposition politician says
Viktor Medvedchuk explained that the Ukrainian state is currently in a state of decline, primarily due to internal factors
Read more
INTERVIEW: Russian trade ministry plans to reduce costs of first batches of Russian planes
At present, the work is under way to contract the following batches with deliveries until 2030
Read more
Kata'ib Hezbollah threatens to close straits of Hormuz, Bab el-Mandeb
The Kata'ib Hezbollah spokesman added that US planes "should expect surprises" in the skies above the Middle East
Read more
Russia warns US against interfering in military actions against Iran — MFA
Maria Zakharova said that it would be an extremely dangerous step with unpredictable negative consequences
Read more
Air defenses down 61 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions last night — Defense Ministry
Voronezh Region Governor Alexander Gusev said that there were no casualties or damage
Read more
Trump administration not fond of Zelensky office head Yermak — newspaper
One of the people familiar with Andrey Yermak’s interactions with the administration of US President Donald Trump described him as a "bipartisan irritator"
Read more
Tensions between Moscow, West are here to stay — senior Russian diplomat
Alexander Pankin stated that russophobia runs high
Read more
Putin to speak at plenary session of St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
At first, the Russian leader is expected to deliver a speech about the situation in politics and economy, both on the domestic and global level
Read more
Russian forces 1 km away from Kupyansk after capturing Moskovka — analyst
Andrey Marochko noted that this is a very short distance
Read more
Internal division poses greater threat to Israel than Iran — former Mossad chief
Tamir Pardo identified deep societal rifts, the unresolved Palestinian conflict and political radicalization as the real risks
Read more
Tornado-S rockets effectively break through Ukrainian air defense
The rockets have an advanced inertial guidance system that successfully operates in conditions of satellite channel jamming, which is important in modern war that uses a lot of electronic warfare systems
Read more
Senior Russian diplomat calls for containing Israel-Iran conflict
According to Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov, the conflict has already gone hybrid
Read more
Iran warns Qatar about potential strikes on US bases — newspaper
The targets of Iranian strikes, in case the US decides to join the Israeli operation against Tehran, may become other US bases throughout the Middle East, as well as Washington's diplomatic missions in the region, The Washington Post pointed out
Read more
Russia set to build relations with Syria’s incumbent government — Kremlin spokesman
In many aspects, the events in Syria were caused partially by external influence, Dmitry Peskov believes
Read more
Seven Russian citizens were among evacuated crew of tanker Adalynn — consulate-general
According to an official from the Russian consulate general in Dubai, the entire evacuated crew has been accommodated in a hotel in the emirate of Fujairah
Read more
Some 488,000 explosive devices defused in Kursk Region this year
As of June 19, a total of 42,000 hectares of land have been cleared from mines
Read more
US use of nuclear weapons in Iran would lead to catastrophic developments — Kremlin
As Dmitry Peskov noted, there are so many speculations that "it’s impossible to comment on them"
Read more
Trump leaves G7 Summit early because of Macron, Zelensky — media
The US president departed before the meeting concluded, failing to sign the draft joint statement of the G7 leaders regarding the Iran-Israel conflict
Read more
US doesn’t see any signs China could provide military assistance to Iran — White House
According to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, the US president "enjoys a very respectful and cordial relationship" with China's President Xi Jinping
Read more
US intelligence believes that strike on Fordow may spur Iran’s nuclear ambitions
In their opinion, the killing of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei may also prompt Iran to make a nuclear weapon
Read more
Many Donbass mineral reserves classified under Stalin — Donbass head
Denis Pushilin said that many deposits are still classified
Read more
Russian economy on brink of recession — economic development minister
Maxim Reshetnikov noted that figures point to slowdown
Read more
Ukraine operation confirms advantages of Russian weapons over western ones
Russian Security Council Deputy Secretary Alexey Shevtsov still noted that the latest weapons are useless without properly trained personnel
Read more
Iran strikes Israel’s cyber command headquarters — IRNA
According to the news agency, thousands of servicemen responsible for intelligence data processing and cyber operations were stationed there
Read more
Zelensky's hard-luck trip, Middle East: Putin talks global developments with Xi
The conversation between the two leaders was devoted "primarily to discussing the aggravated situation in the Middle East"
Read more
Iran won’t halt strikes until after Israel pays reparations — National Security Council
The council warned that Iran will retaliate immediately to any country that will step in the conflict on the side of Israel
Read more
Western media coverage of Iran-Israel conflict overlooks nuclear risk element — MFA
Maria Zakharova warned against assuming that just because so-called "precision strikes" are being carried out, a nuclear disaster is out of the question
Read more
Russia’s Angara-A5 carrier rocket with satellites blasts off from Plesetsk spaceport
Angara is a family of Russian launch vehicles ranging from light-to heavy-lift classes
Read more
China's new mosquito-sized drone could revolutionize military warfare, medicine — SCMP
According the newspaper, which cited military sources and TV channels, similar miniature bionic robots are best suited to reconnaissance and special missions on the battlefield
Read more
Israel again under fire from Iran, with about 25 missiles launched
According to the report, sirens went off in areas including near Tel Aviv, and at least one loud explosion was heard during the attack
Read more
Israel attacks Iran’s Rasht off Caspian Sea coast
The strike was delivered on the territory of the Sefidrud Technology Park
Read more
Kremlin says Russia tolerant of Trump's way of speaking, expects reciprocity
Dmitry Peskov pointed out that President Trump has his own unique way of speaking
Read more
White House believes Iran can create nuclear weapon in ‘couple weeks’
"That is something that the entire world, including countries like Russia, is in agreement that Iran should not and cannot obtain a nuclear weapon," Karoline Leavitt stressed
Read more
Liberation of Kupyansk suburb creates logistics issues for Kiev forces — official
Vitaly Ganchev added that Moskovka was one of the settlements where the Kiev regime had pursued "decommunization and derussification"
Read more
Global economy will not benefit from Israeli-Iranian conflict
Russian presidential envoy for relations with international organizations Boris Titov said that relations between Israel and Iran have been virtually non-existent for quite a while, because "both states are in a semi-war state"
Read more
Israel hits military, industrial, scientific facilities in Tehran — army statement
According to the Israeli army, the overnight attack involved 60 fighter jets, which fired about 120 munitions
Read more
Finance minister says Russian economy cooling down
Anton Siluanov added that summer always comes after the cold
Read more
Fall of Iranian government to create instability across Middle East, Hungarian PM warns
Viktor Orban stated that neither Hungary nor any other country should be interested in such a scenario because it would inevitably lead to a sharp rise in oil and gas prices on global markets
Read more
Russia will achieve goals on Ukraine militarily if peace effort fails — Putin
The Russian President stated this at a meeting organized by TASS with the heads of leading world news agencies
Read more
Largest protest since declaration of martial law takes place in Kiev
The protesters gathered downtown near the entrance to the House of Trade Unions, which was cordoned off by the police
Read more
Trump to make decision on strikes on Iran within two weeks — White House
The US President believes that there still are chances for diplomacy with Tehran
Read more
Putin says Russia ranks first in Europe in terms of GDP
The Russian leader stressed that these are very significant indices
Read more
IAEA to continue inspections in Iran when security conditions permit — chief
The organization's CEO noted that he will remain in the country
Read more
Russia plans to gradually increase production of aircraft — minister
According to Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Anton Alikhanov 23 MS-21 planes are currently at various stages of completion at the production in Irkutsk
Read more
Impossible to guarantee ZNPP security even if Kiev's forces pushed 20-30 km from Dnieper
According to Yevgeny Balitsky, the Governor of Zaporozhye Region, a victory over the Kiev regime is essential
Read more
Trump should not expect ‘small and victorious’ war against Iran — Russian senator
In Russian Federation Council Deputy Speaker Konstantin Kosachev words, Trump "has not proven to be effective as far as his other policies are concerned"
Read more
Date for third round of Ukraine talks to be determined next week — Kremlin
"We, of course, will have to compare the reaction of the sides to the memorandums" that the countries exchanged at the latest talks in Turkey, according to Dmitry Peskov
Read more
Return of Western companies to Russia unrealistic for now, Kremlin believes
"No companies are planning to return to Russia yet," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Moscow determined not to lose advantage over Kiev, says Kremlin spokesman
Russia has repeatedly stated that it will only agree to a ceasefire if Kiev stops getting foreign military aid
Read more
Russian troops liberate six communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass
Russian forces strike Ukrainian military-industrial, fuel and energy sites over week
Read more
Khamenei’s adviser says West wants to subdue Iran, doesn’t care about nuclear program
"They want domination over Iran and are trying to undermine the foundations of our national dignity," Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said
Read more
Mounting costs may prevent Israel from conducting lengthy war against Iran — newspaper
According to The Wall Street Journal, air defenses alone can amount to $200 million a day, while ammunition and aircraft also add to the price tag of the war
Read more
Press review: US may abandon Ukraine talks as Mideast braces for escalation
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, June 20th
Read more
IAEA chief hopes US will not use bunker-busting bombs against Fordow facility in Iran
According to Rafael Grossi, allegations that Iran could create a nuclear bomb in the near future are "pure speculation"
Read more
West to cut arms flow to Kiev amid Iran-Israel conflict — Russian official
Zaporozhye Region Governor Yevgeny Balitsky urged to take advantage of the situation
Read more
Press review: Washington mulls Iran strike as Russia and US plan 15 joint ventures by 2025
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, June 19th
Read more
Russia demands official apology from Rome over 'monstrous' Kremlin post — diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, "the situation with free speech in Italy has reached a really frightening stage"
Read more
At least 16 detained in Iran on suspicion of supporting Israel
The detainees are accused of "sowing panic on the internet in an attempt to weaken the solidarity in the Iranian society"
Read more
Talks with Ukraine, Western provocation, and the Middle East: Russian MFA’s statements
The timing of the third round of Russia-Ukraine negotiations "will be set in the near future"
Read more
Iran threatens to attack Israel's Channel 14 television
According to the Fars news agency, Tehran views the television channel as a center of "propaganda and support for terrorism"
Read more
Attacks on nuclear facilities could lead to new Chernobyl tragedy — Medvedev
"Everyone, even the Israeli defense minister, with his loud declaration about Khamenei's fate, must understand that attacks on nuclear facilities are extremely dangerous and can lead to a repeat of the Chernobyl tragedy," he said
Read more
Another group of Russian soldiers returned in prisoner swap with Ukraine
In exchange, a group of Ukrainian POWs was handed over to Kiev
Read more
In conflict with Israel, Hezbollah will do ‘what it sees fit’ — leader
Hezbollah Secretary General Naim Qassem did not elaborate on whether the movement plans full-scale participation in the ongoing armed conflict
Read more
Russia intends to withdraw from agreement on military-technical cooperation with Germany
The Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized that the German leadership is deliberately ideologically manipulating the German population in the anti-Russian direction, openly provoking the exacerbation of the military-political situation
Read more
Iran denies former president Ahmadinejad was killed
Some news media earlier reported that the former president was killed in Tehran
Read more