TASS elected OANA chair for next three years

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. State-run news agency TASS has been unanimously elected chair of the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA) until 2028, as voted by its members.

The voting was held at a plenary meeting of the 19th General Assembly of the organization in St. Petersburg. TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov was unanimously elected OANA president for the duration of the chairmanship, while TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman will serve as the organization’s general secretary.

The CEOs of China’s Xinhua news agency, Fu Hua, IRNA’s Hossein Jaberi-Ansari, South Korea’s Yonhap Hwang Dae-il, Turkey’s Anadolu Serdar Karagoz, and Azerbaijan’s Azertac Vugar Aliyev will serve as OANA vice presidents.

Azertac will organize the next OANA General Assembly in Azerbaijan in 2028.

OANA is the world’s largest regional media organization. Its mission is to ensure a direct and free exchange in news between news agencies in the Asia-Pacific region, which accounts for more than half of the global population. Today, OANA brings together 41 news agencies from 33 countries. Its members include countries from the Middle East and a number of CIS member states.

TASS joined OANA in 1981. Since 2000, it has chaired OANA twice and held General Assembly meetings in 2000 and 2013.