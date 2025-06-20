Kremlin spokesman says communication disconnection at SPIEF needed to counter Kiev threats

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. Security measures at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) have been heightened to the strictest levels, according to Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov. He explained that this increased security is a response to ongoing threats, noting that the Kiev regime has not hesitated to target civilian infrastructure.

Commenting on the current disruptions in communications within the forum area, Peskov emphasized, "As for security measures - of course, they are the tightest. We are aware of who we are dealing with: a regime that has previously attacked civilian trains carrying innocent people."

He further stated, "Therefore, if it becomes necessary to disconnect communication links, we will do so. Ensuring people’s safety remains our highest priority."

Peskov said that Moscow is delighted with the diverse international participation at SPIEF-2025.

"There is significant interest," he remarked. "The forum has solidified its position as the premier event in the global economic calendar."

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is running from June 18 to 21. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of SPIEF, with TASS serving as the information partner.