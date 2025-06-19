Russia not in talks to bring back Western film distributors — culture minister

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Russia is not in talks with foreign film distributors about their return to the country, Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova said in an interview with TASS at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

When asked a relevant question she replied: "No. It would be strange if the Culture Ministry were running after Western distributors who left Russia and persuading them to return. No one approached us, there’s been no dialogue, it was their political decision. In this situation, frankly speaking, we do not see any reason to beg for them to return to our market."

She also noted that the Russian Ministry of Culture would like to see more commercial success for movies made in country.

"I mentioned family films, but there are also major sports dramas and war films to come. Of course, we understand that we need more commercially viable movies. Meanwhile, we are paying a lot of attention to supporting aspiring [film directors]," she noted.

