OANA’s role in fight against fake news hard to overestimate — Kremlin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has emphasized the crucial role of the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA) in accurately informing global audiences and combating misinformation.

"It is difficult to overstate the significance of your organization in providing truthful information about world events, dispelling falsehoods, and fighting against fake news," Peskov stated during his address at the 19th OANA General Assembly. "I am confident that your discussions will address these vital issues in one way or another."

He further highlighted OANA’s influence, noting, "For us, OANA is a key organization among news agencies and mass media which effectively shape the informational agenda in most countries and reach the majority of the global population." Peskov added, "If I am not mistaken, approximately two-thirds of the world's information flow originates from your agencies."

Expressing gratitude to Chinese colleagues for their presidency of the organization Peskov congratulated Russia on taking over. "Congratulations to our Russian colleagues on taking over the organization's leadership for the upcoming period. I wish you success in your future endeavors," he concluded.