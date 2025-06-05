Putin supports creating center to promote Russian language around the world

NOVO-OGARYOVO, June 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin supported the idea of establishing a unified national interdepartmental scientific and methodological center dedicated to promoting the Russian language worldwide.

Nikita Gusev, the director of the Pushkin State Russian Language Institute – an institution that conducts research and teaches the Russian language, as well as promotes its culture – approached Putin with this idea.

"Nikita Ivanovich, that's a good suggestion. I think it's definitely worth considering. I will ask my colleagues in the [presidential] administration and the government to also work on it and support it. We <...> are working on this issue through various channels, but if we form a special center to do this, I think it will benefit the promotion of the Russian language," Putin said at a meeting of the council for the support of the Russian language.

"And the idea [of creating a center to promote the Russian language worldwide] itself, in my opinion, is wonderful," the president reiterated.