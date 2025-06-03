Yura Borisov may star in Luca Guadagnino’s new film — magazine

NEW YORK, June 4. /TASS/. Russian actor Yura Borisov may play one of the lead roles in Luca Guadagnino’s new film, Artificial, the Hollywood Reporter said.

The film is about founders of OpenAI, a US company that created ChatGPT, and look into the turbulent period in the company’s history that saw the firing of CEO Sam Altman and his subsequent rehiring just a few days later.

The production is expected to begin this summer in San Francisco, California.

Altman will be played by Andrew Garfield, while Borisov will play another OpenAI co-founder, Ilya Sutskever.

Contracts with the actors have not yet been signed, however.