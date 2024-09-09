Plane en route from Moscow to Istanbul makes unplanned landing in Warsaw — website

WARSAW, September 9. /TASS/. An Airbus A320 plane making flight PC389 from Moscow to Istanbul made an unplanned landing in Warsaw, according to the Flightradar24 website.

According to the online service database, the plane is owned by Turkey’s Pegasus airline. The plane took off from the Vnukovo airport at 19:57 Moscow time and landed in the Warsaw Chopin Airport at 21:57.

The plane was initially supposed to take off at 15:05 Moscow time, the Flightradar24 website says. No other details of the incident are currently available.