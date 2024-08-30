Pollster says 75% of Russians trust Putin

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. The Russian public’s level of confidence in President Vladimir Putin has dropped by 2.5 percentage points (p.p.) to 75.7%, according to a poll conducted on August 19-25 and published by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM).

The poll surveyed 1,600 respondents over 18 years of age.

"When asked directly if they trusted Putin, 75.7% of the poll’s participants said yes (a 2.5 p.p. decline). The share of people surveyed approving of the president’s job performance was 72.4% (a 1.2 p.p. drop)," the pollster said.

A total of 48.1% of those polled said they approved of how the Russian government was running the country (a 0.2 p.p. drop), while 52.2% approve of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s job performance (a 0.9 p.p. rise). As many as 60.7% of respondents said they trusted Mishustin (a rise of 1.1 p.p.).

As for the leaders of parties represented in parliament, 30.4% of those surveyed trust Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) leader Gennady Zyuganov (a 3.5 p.p. drop), 24.5% trust A Just Russia-For Truth party leader Sergey Mironov (a 3.1 p.p. drop), 21% of poll participants trust Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) head Leonid Slutsky (a 0.8 p.p. rise), and 7.3% said they trusted New People party chairman Alexey Nechayev (a 0.7 p.p. rise).

The level of popular support for the ruling United Russia party stood at 34.5% (a 2.3 p.p. decline). The level of support increased by 1.2 percentage points to 10.4% for the CPRF and rose by 0.6 p.p. to 9.8% for the LDPR. The A Just Russia-For Truth party saw a 0.1% p.p. decline in its popular support to 3.5%, while support for the New People party rose by 0.9 p.p. to 7%.