Japan to hold commemorations on 79th anniversary of Hiroshima atomic bombing

The main event will be a ceremony at the Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, which will be attended by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida

TOKYO, August 6. /TASS/. Japan will hold commemorative events on the 79th anniversary of the American atomic bombing of Hiroshima.

The main event will be a ceremony at the Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, which will be attended by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

At 08:15 a.m. local time (11:15 p.m. GMT) - the exact moment the bomb exploded in 1945 - a minute of silence will be announced throughout the country, usually counted by the ringing of a bell. After that Kishida and Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui will deliver speeches in the park.

The US Armed Forces carried out the first-ever atomic bombing in history, striking the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki toward the tail end of World War II. The bombings were justified as a way to accelerate the capitulation of the Empire of Japan. These attacks are the sole instance of nuclear weapons ever being used in a military conflict in the history of humanity.

According to various estimates, the explosion of the atomic bomb dropped over Hiroshima, in one day killed between 70,000 and 100,000 people. By the end of 1945, the number of victims had increased to 140,000 due to those who died in hospitals from wounds and radiation.

Every year this sad list is replenished when a survivor dies. Almost 5,000 new names have been added to this list over the past year. Besides that, the names of those people who died during the blast but whose death has not been confirmed until now are added to the list. Currently, the total number of victims is about 350,000.

Japan
Japan observes minute of silence to commemorate victims of US atomic bombing of Hiroshima
The main memorial ceremony on the anniversary of the tragedy was held in the Peace Memorial Park in the center of Hiroshima
Russian troops take out two Leopard tanks near Kharkov
The released video shows two Ukrainian Leopard tanks being wiped out in a coordinated strike conducted by the operator of a Lancet loitering munition and a crew manning a Msta-S self-propelled howitzer
Konrad Adenauer Foundation designated as undesirable in Russia
The organization has 111 office worldwide
Turkey to file application with ICJ to join suit against Israel
Hakan Fidan accused Israel of seeking to proliferate the Gaza conflict across the entire region
Russia developing new Kh-95 long-range hypersonic missile
Colonel-General Vladimir Zarudnitsky noted that such advanced and upgraded armaments were being developed to achieve supremacy in the aerospace, which is a vital condition for ground and naval groupings of forces to conduct combat operations successfully
MEPs push for suspending Hungary from Schengen over visa policy for Russians — Politico
Czech MEP Danuse Nerudova and Lithuania’s Petras Auatrevicius pointed to Budapest’s decision that they insisted "could represent a loophole and potentially jeopardize the overall functioning of the Schengen area and its role as a secure space for citizens"
US top diplomat Blinken tells G7 that Iran, Hezbollah may attack Israel in next 24 hours
"Blinken convened the conference call to coordinate with close US allies and try to generate last-minute diplomatic pressure on Iran and Hezbollah to minimize their retaliation as much as possible," Axios news website reported
Russia ready to consider political deals with US in disarmament area — Russian ambassador
According to Anatoly Antonov, the US executive branch understands this and is thinking about reaching some political agreements that do not require ratification by the Senate and would take effect after the expiration of the US-Russian Treaty on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms, also known as New START
Russian securities market under pressure of negative factors — experts
The Russian stock market followed global sales at the start of the trading day in an attempt to reach the minimal figure in this year for the MOEX Russia Index
Arctic group of Northern Fleet begins voyage in Arctic Ocean
The squadron includes the large anti-submarine ship Vice Admiral Kulakov, from which the forces are controlled, large amphibious landing ship Alexander Otrakovsky, rescue tugboat Altai and fuel tanker Sergey Osipov
Russian diplomat calls US out for 'double standards' in weapons policy
Anatoly Antonov noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s words that Moscow will look at potentially sending Russian weapons to anti-US countries were met extremely negatively
Concern mounts in Netherlands about superbug from Ukraine
According to the report, superbugs are often found in Ukrainian soldiers, who undergo treatment in the country
Russia’s East battlegroup defeats four Ukrainian brigades
Russia’s Center battlegroup liberated the settlement of Novoselovka Pervaya in the Donetsk People's Republic
Russian ambassador doesn’t see chance for Moscow-Washington ties to improve just yet
Russia remains interested in "pragmatic, equal, civilized relations" with the US and is not looking for confrontation, despite all the current sharp contradictions between the two countries, Anatoly Antonov said
Joint Polish-Lithuanian-Ukrainian military unit may be used to occupy Ukraine, Putin warns
The Russian leader stresses that if Polish units enter Lvov or some other territories in Ukraine, they will be staying put there to remain on the ground "for good"
FACTBOX: Monday’s global stock market collapse
European stock markets opened Monday at a nearly six-month low, the media reported, amid a global sell-off fueled by concerns about a slowdown in US economic growth
Press review: Zelensky seeks to pass buck to the people and xenophobia sweeps Britain
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, August 5th
US plans for missiles in Germany unable to change Russia’s stance — ambassador
"One has an impression that the Americans have slightly modified their own tactics of exerting pressure on us with the aim to start or resume a conversation on the so-called security equation that would meet the interests of the United States and Russia," Anatoly Antonov said
Mexico denies applying for BRICS membership
Country’s foreign ministry noted that republic is keeping a close eye on groups development
Ukraine receives 10 F-16 fighters — The Economist
By the end of 2024, Ukraine should be flying 20 of the American-made fighter jets, the newspaper said
Ex-US intel officer Ritter says his passport was seized to hamper anti-Russophobia
He expects to have his passport before the BRICS summit in Russia’s Kazan in October
Nine more refugees leave Rukban camp in Syria — Russian reconciliation center
А Syrian soldier was wounded as a result of sniper fire by terrorists at positions of government troops near the settlement of Kawkaba in the Hama governorate
US planning to fabricate another doping scandal against Russian athletes — SVR
The most powerful "blow" will be dealt to rhythmic gymnastics, synchronized swimming and figure skating, the statement said
Kremlin has no information about Ukrainian forces shooting down Russian aircraft
"Besides, after all, this is an issue that concerns the course of the special military operation," Dmitry Peskov noted
Europe becomes US hostage after Nord Stream pipeline explosions — Russian Ambassador
"Europe is in the deepest crisis," Anatoly Antonov noted
US forces destroy five drones of Yemeni Houthis — CENTCOM
As CENTCOM also reported, the US military shot down a Houthi anti-ship ballistic missile in the skies over the Red Sea
Protesters in Bangladesh storm parliament building
Some videos also show puffs of smoke inside the conference hall and papers scattered on the floor
Ukraine ready to pay West in people’s organs for military assistance — Russian diplomat
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the Kiev regime is rapidly turning the country into a global hub of human organ trafficking
Arabs remove Hezbollah from list of terrorist organizations — senior Arab League official
"The military escalation in the south poses a severe challenge to security and stability not only in Lebanon, but also across the Middle East, especially if the conflict spills over," Hossam Zaki said
FACTBOX: What is known about student protests in Bangladesh
Anti-government protests flared up again in the capital city of Dhaka and other Bangladeshi cities on August 4
Ukraine can’t get lost territories back even with West’s support — US expert
Ivan Eland also said that "perhaps the Ukrainians, Europeans, Americans, and the world need to focus instead on what the Ukrainians have already accomplished, and put that into historical perspective, rather than focus on what has been lost"
Milan stock exchange closes with Europe’s worst performance amid plunging indices
The spread between the price of Italian and German securities indicative of the foreign debt service interest surged to 150 points against such background
Belgian triathlete Michel in hospital with stomach disease after swimming in Seine River
According to the report, the Belgian athlete, who finished 38th in women’s triathlon competitions, has been ill for four days
Kiev forced to surrender under onslaught of Ukrainian citizens — French politician
Florian Philippot pointed out that now Vladimir Zelensky "allows for the possibility of territorial concessions and considers the participation of Russian representatives in ‘peace summits’ on Ukrainian issue necessary"
Russia creates doomsday FPV drone for use in event of nuclear attacks — UAV developer
According to Dmitry Kuzyakin, it is a small drone that can be stowed compactly along with ground-based equipment
Haniyeh's assassination shows there will be no ceasefire in Gaza under Netanyahu — Hersh
US journalist notes that Israeli prime minister "has been the one resisting a ceasefire there, despite pressure - or rather, pleading - from the Biden White House"
Bangladeshi president orders release of former PM, some protesters
Khaleda Zia, chairwoman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, previously served twice as the country’s prime minister
Russian diplomat sees new details of attack on Trump as 'sensational'
Maria Zakharova also pointed to even more "mind-boggling" facts that Crooks had scoured the Internet before the event for information about the distance that separated Lee Harvey Oswald and John F. Kennedy, and that he had his own drones that he launched the day before the rally in Pennsylvania
Is Gaddafi's gloom prophecy in regard to Europe bound to be fulfilled?
As Europe’s migrant crisis grows far and wide, many Russian media are recalling the late Libyan leader Muamar Gaddafi’s gloom prophecy made several months before his violent death
Bank of Russia lowers dollar rate to 84.95 rubles for August 6
The Central Bank said on June 13 that it would fix official dollar and euro rates against the ruble on the basis of reports of banks on results of transactions in the over-the-counter currency market
YouTube stops playing videos in almost all web browsers in Russia
High quality videos are still being played in the Yandex browser and in the Safari desktop version
Iranian politician says Netanyahu may be liquidated in retaliation for Haniyeh’s death
Iran will select the right moment to avenge the death of the head of the Palestinian Hamas movement political bureau, Mohammad Qasim Osmani vowed
BRICS membership helps Ethiopia strengthen economic ties with Russia — ambassador
Yevgeny Terekhin hailed the closer cooperation between the two countries amid Russia’s presidency of BRICS in 2024
F-16s received by Kiev to have no impact on Russia’s special op — Chechen commander
Apty Alaudinov stressed that these outdated planes, being made before the turn of the century, having nothing modern or top-secret, "absolutely do not change anything"
Zelensky admits Ukraine unwilling to prolong conflict due to high casualties
Previously, Ukraine announced that it will prepare a settlement plan after the first conference in Switzerland, which will be presented to Russia at the second similar meeting
IN BRIEF: What is known about detention of Moscow Region’s Patriot Park head
According to investigators, Vyacheslav Akhmedov and Major General Vladimir Shesterov are involved in embezzlement of budgetary funds allocated to ensure the activity and functioning of the Patriot Park and the exhibition center
S&P 500 stock index falls by 3% for the first time since September 2022
One of the factors behind the plunge of securities of electronic companies is investor concerns about excessive spending by technology giants on AI technologies
US threatens Russia-friendly countries with secondary sanctions — Russian Ambassador
"This is very clearly seen according to results of our friendship, communications with ambassadors of countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States and representatives of the Global South," Anatoly Antonov noted
Several Ukrainian brigades find themselves trapped in Pokrovsk area
It is reported that Ukrainian forces had sought to use drones to improve their position, but those were jammed by Russian electronic warfare systems
Moscow court fines Twitch, Pinterest for failure to perform regulator’s order
The company was fined earlier for posting non-credible information about the course of the special military operation and for the failure to delete information prohibited in Russia
Israeli military announces liquidation of commander in Hezbollah’s elite unit
Separately, the Israeli Air Force struck a site used by Hezbollah and other infrastructure in southern Lebanon’s Kafr Kila, the Israel Defense Forces said
Russia not existing a day without US sanctions — Russian Ambassador
"It would be naive to think that the US sanction policy came into effect, say, in 2014 or in 2022," Anatoly Antonov noted
Israel ponders preemptive strike against Iran — daily
"Israel would consider launching a preemptive strike to deter Iran if it uncovered airtight evidence that Tehran was preparing to mount an attack," the Times of Israel reported
Russia may deploy nuclear missiles in response to Western actions — senior diplomat
"I do not rule out that the moment may come when it will be needed", Sergey Ryabkov said.
Hamas says Israel handed over 80 bodies of dead Palestinians
The Gaza Health Ministry confirmed the information
Europe needs new security system, says German official
It should include Russia, Thuringia Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow said
Dozens detained in riots in UK cities
According to the UK media, the protests staged by far-right forces against the backdrop of the murder of three children in Southport ended in some cases in clashes with law enforcement officers and looting
Oil prices to return to $80 per barrel soon, experts say
The response of the US Federal Reserve and possible rate lowering by it, the situation with financial and economic stimulation in China, and the OPEC+ response will drive prices further, Dmitry Skryabin believes
Hezbollah fires over 50 projectiles at settlements in northern Israel
Air raid sirens went off in 15 Israeli settlements, the Al Mayadeen TV channel reported
Mali severs diplomatic ties with Ukraine
This decision was made citing Kiev's support of terrorist formations in the African country, aBamako news portal reported
Israeli Air Force ready to strike any time, nowhere is too far — commanding officer
Major General Tomer Bar mentioned the Israeli airstrike on Beirut that killed senior Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr
Russian MFA advises US special services to 'patch up security holes'
"The secret service also rejected a request for a meeting with the local police, who had developed suspicion about Crooks on the eve of the attack," Maria Zakharova pointed out
North Korea’s border guards receive 250 launchers of tactical ballistic missiles — KCNA
The ceremony was personally supervised by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who stressed that efforts aimed at strengthening national defense capabilities are the most important on the list of state affairs
Russian stock indices falling on Monday — market data
The yuan gained 0.067% to 11.82 rubles over the day
Russia’s Rostec says Ukraine’s F-16s will ultimately be destroyed
On August 4, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky confirmed that Ukraine had taken the first delivery of F-16 fighter jets from Western allies
Rusagro Q2 net profit falls by 78% to 1.745 bln rubles
According to the company, net profit was affected by the revaluation of biological assets and agricultural products
Trump says Biden’s incompetence could trigger world war
According to Donald Trump, Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei "has no respect for Joe Biden."
Liberation of Novoselovka Pervaya expands zone of control over Ukraine’s logistics
The liberation of this settlement has also made it possible to align the frontline
Ukraine's population in steep decline, deaths outnumber births three to one
Ukrainian media have on numerous occasions reported on the historically low birth rate in the country
Russia hopes for soonest political stabilization in Bangladesh — foreign ministry
The ministry noted that the situation in the country is currently controlled by the Bangladeshi army
Sakhalin-2 fully resumes LNG production after scheduled maintenance
The concurrent shutdown of the entire integrated gas and oil system prepared since early 2023 took place for the first time at the Sakhalin-2 project this summer
Red Wings, Azimuth continue flights between Russia and Israel — Russian regulator
Updates will be promptly communicated to Russian air carriers in case of change of the situation in the region, the agency noted
Bangladesh PM Hasina resigns, Reuters reports
Anti-government protests demanding Hasina’s resignation erupted anew in the capital city of Dhaka and other cities on August 4
Top Turkish diplomat warns Western countries against being Israel’s ‘genocide partners’
If we don’t stop this massacre, we will be accomplices in the crime, Hakan Fidan said
Battlegroup North’s helicopter hits Ukrainian stronghold
The strike was carried out with C-8 unguided air-to-air missiles and Vihr guided air-to-air missiles at the specified coordinates, the Defense Ministry reported
Monday’s death toll from protests in Bangladesh up to over 110
Crowds of protesters are still roaming streets in Dhaka and other Bangladeshi cities eve after the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who has fled the country
Bangladeshi MP’s residence looted by protesters after she resigned and left country
People got out of the building with furniture, personal belongings, domestic birds and pets
Trump congratulates Putin on 'great deal' on prisoner exchange
However, according to the US President, the deal was a terrible one for Washington
Crowd breaks into prison in northern Bangladesh, over 500 inmates escape
Riots are reported in many Bangladeshi regions
Russian ambassador sees F-16s as serious threat, although US limited their use by Ukraine
"We raised a question with the US regarding the prospects of supplying F-16s to the Ukrainian battlefield, given the reports and photos that have appeared in news media on the subject," Anatoly Antonov stressed
Iran’s retaliation for Hamas leader’s killing may take Israel by surprise — newspaper
The Pentagon said earlier that it would deploy additional fighter jets and warships to the Middle East to bolster defenses
2016 World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan
Sports include eagle hunting, bone throwing and kok-boru, a Central Asian form of polo in which two teams battle for control of a decapitated goat carcass
Kiev to give own pilots first shot at flying recently received F-16's — politician
Vladimir Rogov suggested that the delivery of the first batch of fighter jets will give a boost to the morale of the Ukrainian armed forces and Ukrainian citizens, but this will be short-lived
Kim Jong Un points to fundamental change in security situation around DPRK
Over the past five years, Kim Jong Un stated, the concept of nuclear has been associated with every military action targeting the DPRK taken by the United States
Military drills involving NATO troops kick off in Moldova
The Defense Ministry said that in the coming days, military hardware will be seen on the roads of Moldova, asking the population to stay calm
Ukrainian army loses almost 47,000 troops on border with LPR — military expert
As Andrey Marochko noted, these are the highest losses of Ukraine’s armed formations since the beginning of the year in this area
Nearly 90 Russian residents injured, four killed in Ukrainian shelling last week — envoy
Rodion Miroshnik pointed out that more than "2,000 attacks" on civilian infrastructure along the line of engagement were recorded during the mentioned period: on average, "more than 300 attacks per day"
Hamas’ Al-Furqan battalion commander killed in Israeli strike on Gaza City - IDF
During the strike in the area of the "Hassan Salame" school, the terrorist Jaber Aziz, Commander of Hamas' Al-Furqan Battalion was eliminated along with additional terrorists
Russian envoy leaves door open for more Washington-Moscow prisoner swaps
Anatoly Antonov emphasized that the recent prisoner swap between Moscow and Washington was a "rare positive event in Russian-US relations," calling it a breakthrough
Russia fighting for new international order — ambassador to US
"We come out for a multipolar world based on the principle of equal and indivisible security," Anatoly Antonov underlined
Plane carrying Sheikh Hasina became the most tracked in real time
It was tracked by 29,000 users simultaneously
South Korean arms supplies to Kiev unable to change course of special operation — expert
"Arms supplies to Ukraine will only indicate how much the Republic of Korea is displeased and will worsen bilateral relations with Russia," Park Byung-hwan added
Japan's Nikkei index wins back more than half of losses after a historic collapse
In the first 15 minutes after the start of the morning session on Tuesday, Nikkei has already added 7.99% and reached 33,971.7 points
International terrorism is main threat to Russia, US — ambassador Antonov
At the same time, Anatoly Antonov continued, there is an impression that US politicians "do not realize that they will not solve global problems on their own, no matter how hard they try"
Bangladeshi legislature to be dissolved to set up interim cabinet
The sides also agreed that the army will take action to normalize the situation in the country
Moscow, Tehran’s position on multipolarity to promote stability — Iranian president
Masoud Pezeshkian stressed that the era of the United States and its allies’ hegemony is over
Iran warns Israel about its decision to attack via top Hungarian diplomat — media
"Iran has informed us that it intends to attack Israel," Israel Katz was quoted as saying
Russian air defenses down four SCALP-EG air-launched cruise missiles over day — top brass
The ministry specified that a total of 633 aircraft, 278 helicopters, 29,184 drones, 561 anti-aircraft missile systems, 16,774 tanks and other armored fighting vehicles have been destroyed since the beginning of the special military operation
Iran refuses to mitigate its response to killing of Hamas leader — newspaper
According to The Wall Street Journal, the Iranian leaders are determined to respond, even if their actions will trigger a war
56 people, including 14 policemen, die in protests in Bangladesh during day
Hundreds were injured
