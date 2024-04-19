Vehicles, equipment participating in Victory Day parade depart for Moscow — ministry

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. The military equipment, participating in the May 9 Victory Day Parade is now headed towards Moscow, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Today, military vehicles and equipment participating in the May 9, 2024 military parade on the Red Square, began its journey from the Alabino training ground near Moscow to a temporary vehicle park in the Pechatniki district in Moscow’s southeast," the ministry said.

"The convoy comprises over 100 pieces of combat hardware and special-purpose maintenance and servicing vehicles," the statement says.

The final rehearsal of the military parade devoted to the 79th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s Victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War will take place on May 5. The Victory Day Parade on Moscow’s Red Square will traditionally take place on May 9.

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said earlier that this year the Victory Day Parade on Moscow’s Red Square would involve over 9,000 troops, 75 weapons systems and also aircraft. Overall, military parades will take place in 28 Russian cities on May 9 and involve more than 50,000 troops and about 1,000 items of armament and military hardware.