Russian Movement of Children and Youth chooses new name

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Participants of the first congress of the Russian Movement of Children and Youth voted on the name of the movement for the third time, with ‘The First’ movement being chosen by majority vote. The vote was held on Monday in Moscow's Manezh Central Exhibition Hall, a TASS correspondent reported.

For the third time, five names were put to a vote. ‘Pioneers’ was voted for by 56 people, ‘The First’ movement was supported by 760, ‘the Gagarin Movement’ was selected by 51, ‘New Generation’ was favored by 326 and ‘Youth’ was backed by 76. The results of previous votes were voided due to dissent among the delegates.

On Sunday, a plenary session of the first congress of the Russian Movement of Children and Youth was held. The meeting participants had to choose a name for the movement. It was planned that the children would choose a name from the choices, leaders of the all-Russian voting, but instead delegates proposed the name ‘The First’ movement from the stage. This name was supported by 1,278 participants, seven voted against, and 13 abstained.

After that, several delegates asked to hold a re-vote, and as a result 648 people voted in favor, 527 delegates voted against the name ‘The First’ movement, and 98 people abstained. At the end of the congress, Gregory Gurov, head of the board of the Russian Movement of Children and Youth, announced a third vote on Monday.