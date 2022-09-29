Since February 17, 100 LPR civilians, including 7 children, killed in Ukrainian bombings

LUGANSK, September 29. /TASS/. One hundred civilians, including seven children, have been killed in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) since the onset of escalation in Donbass, the LPR’s mission at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukrainian war crimes (JCCC) reported on Thursday.

"During the period from 17.02.2022 through 29.09.2022 <...> 100 people have been killed and 304 have sustained wounds," the mission’s statement on its Telegram channel reads.

The mission added that over this period, Ukrainian troops have shelled the republic 1,187 times using heavy armaments. "In all, the adversary used over 10,000 munitions of various calibers against the republic’s populated localities, including Tochka-U tactical system missiles (37 missiles) and US-made M142 HIMARS MLRS (335 rockets), Grad, Uragan, Smerch MLRS (2,484 shells) and US-made 155-mm M777 artillery weapons (65 shells)," the statement reads.

The statement also notes that, as a result of the bombings, 2,916 residential buildings in 72 populated localities as well as 251 civilian infrastructure facilities, including 70 educational and 13 medical institutions, were destroyed or damaged.

The situation at the Donbass engagement line flared up on February 17. The self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) reported the most massive bombardments by the Ukrainian armed forces over the past months. On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a decision to recognize the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. The treaties on friendship, cooperation and mutual aid were signed with their leaders. On February 22, the State Duma and the Federation Council ratified both documents and the Russian leader signed the respective laws on the same day. Putin said in a televised address on February 24 that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in order to protect people "who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years.".