Perpetrator of Darya Dugina’s murder to be put on wanted list for extradition to Russia

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Ukrainian citizen Natalia Vovk, identified as the perpetrator of the murder of Russian political scientist and journalist Darya Dugina in the Moscow Region, will be put on the wanted list and her extradition to Russia demanded, a source in the law enforcement has told TASS.

"Ukrainian citizen Natalia Vovk, who escaped to Estonia after committing the murder of Darya Dugina, will be put on the wanted list and her extradition demanded," the official said.

On the evening of August 20, an explosive device went off in a Toyota Land Cruiser car on a road near the village of Bolshiye Vyazyomy, the Moscow Region. The car caught fire. As it was found out later, the explosive device had been planted under the vehicle’s floor on the driver's side. Dugina, who was driving the car, died on the spot. Criminal proceedings have been launched on murder charges (paragraph E of part 2 of the Russian Criminal Code’s article 105). It will be investigated by the central office of Russia’s Investigative Committee.

On Monday, the federal security service FSB told TASS that Dugina’s murder had been solved. According to the FSB, it had been plotted by the Ukrainian secret services.