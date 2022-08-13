Izvestia journalists released from police station in Estonia — Russian newspaper

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. A reporter and a cameraman of the Russian daily Izvestia were released from a police station in the Estonian town of Johvi, the paper reported on its Telegram channel on Saturday.

"Izvestia employees Kseniya Soldatova and Dmitry Timofeyev were released from the police station in the Estonian town of Johvi," the statement says.

The Russian journalists are now heading for the Narva-Ivangorod checkpoint to cross the border and return to Russia, the paper said.

The Russian journalists detained in Estonia had their visas invalidated and were banned from entering EU countries for three years, Izvestia said, citing the corresponding document.

"The visa was invalidated and the decision was made pursuant to the following reasons: the conditions and the goal of the intended trip were not identified," the paper said, referring to the document.