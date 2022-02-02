RDIF working on Sputnik M registration in Argentina — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. The Russian coronavirus vaccine for adolescents Sputnik M is undergoing the registration procedure in Argentina, aide to the Russian President Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"RDIF [the Russian Direct Investment Fund - TASS] is currently working in Argentina on registration of the Sputnik M vaccine for adolescents," the official said.

Russia and Argentina are proactively interacting in combating the coronavirus, Ushakov said. "Russian-Argentinean cooperation is an example in its kind, very positive, which deserves attention and promotion in other countries," he added.