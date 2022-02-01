Omicron wave rapidly spreading across globe west to east — WHO

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. The Omicron wave is rapidly spreading across the globe from the west to the east, WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge said in an interview with TASS.

"We are two years since the first case of the SARS-CoV-2 was detected in France and I believe that we are at a pivotal moment, at crossroads because of the Omicron variant we see west to east tiger a wave with a very fast spread of the Omicron variant particularly attacking the younger people, but with number of differences," he said.

On November 26, 2021, the World Health Organization (WHO) designated the B.1.1.529 variant identified in South Africa as a "Variant of Concern" and assigned it the Greek letter omicron. In its statement, the WHO noted that "this variant has a large number of mutations, some of which are concerning." By now, Omicron has been identified in most of the world nations, including Russia, causing an explosive incidence growth.