Patients re-infected with Omicron variant have ARVI symptoms or none, says expert

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Patients who get re-infected, this time with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, have no symptoms whatsoever or have the symptoms of acute respiratory viral infection (ARVI), Deputy Director for Clinical and Analytical Work at the Central Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology Natalya Pshenichnaya told journalists on Thursday.

"Some patients have a re-infection without symptoms, while others have nasal stuffiness. In some cases, in addition to the nasal stuffiness against the background of subfebrile or normal temperature they may have fatigue, muscle or joint pain, headache, running nose, soreness in the oropharynx, and some may have a sporadic dry cough. The temperature may rise to 38-38.5 degrees. That is, so far what we see looks very much ARVI or flu in the clinical course," Pshenichnaya said.

According to the expert, those who were infected or got a jab long ago show more severe symptoms. "But we cannot say definitely so far, how the risk groups will feel when they get re-infected. That is why, it is important to continue to abide by the anti-epidemic measures and be vaccinated timely," she added.

The B.1.1.529 coronavirus strain, named after the Greek letter omicron, was first discovered in southern Africa. According to the latest updates, a total of 1,682 Omicron cases have been recorded in Russia. Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said that the number of documented Omicron cases had reached 1,682 in 42 Russian regions, although this number is already "significantly higher.".