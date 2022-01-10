Kazakhstan plans 34 international flights for January 10, cancels 18

NUR-SULTAN, January 10. /TASS/. Kazakhstan will operate 34 international flights on Monday, 18 flights are canceled, the press service of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development said on Monday.

According to the statement, it is planned to operate 19 international flights from and to Nur-Sultan to and from the cities of Moscow, Dubai, Warsaw, Frankfurt, Tashkent, Istanbul, Phuket, in addition, four flights between the capital of Kazakhstan and the cities of Frankfurt and Ekaterinburg have been canceled.

From and to the cities of Aktau, Chimkent, Turkestan, Aktobe, 15 international flights are planned to the cities of Dubai, Istanbul, Tbilisi, Yerevan, Tashkent, Phuket, the statement said.

It was also noted that 14 flights between Almaty, Aktau, and the cities of Istanbul, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Tashkent, Moscow, Kiev, Urgench have been canceled.

At the same time, 102 of the 193 scheduled flights scheduled for Monday have been canceled. The main reason is the closure of the Almaty airport.

Protests erupted in several Kazakh cities on January 2, escalating into mass riots with government buildings getting ransacked in several cities a few days later. The ensuing violence left scores of people injured, with fatalities also being reported. Subsequently, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev turned to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) requesting assistance from the Russia-led bloc. As a result, peacekeepers have already been deployed to Kazakhstan. Law and order, Kazakh authorities affirm, was restored to all of the country’s regions by the morning of January 7.