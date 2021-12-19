Malena of Armenia wins Junior Eurovision 2021

PARIS, December 19. /TASS/. Malena of Armenia has won the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2021 in Paris with the Qami, Qami (Wind, Wind) song.

Malena, 14, scored 224 points in the contest’s finals on Sunday.

It is Armenia’s second win. An Armenian junior singer won the contest in 2010.

The majority of the professional jury member from 19 nations participating in the contest went to France’s Enzo but spectators’ votes helped Malena outstrip him.

Russia’s Tanya Mezhentseva, 12, took the seventh place with the song Mon Ami.

The contest was aired by Russia’s Karusel television channel from Paris’ La Seine Musicale concert hall.

The Junior Eurovision Song Contest has been organized annually by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) since 2003. Competitors are aged from 9 to 14 on the day of the contest.

Russia’s Polina Bogusevich, who was 14 years old, won the contest in 2017, with 188 points.

The contest was held online in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.