Russia detects 32,602 daily COVID-19 cases, crisis center says

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Russia has registered 32,602 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, with the total number of infections reaching 9,801,613 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday.

According to the crisis center, in absolute terms, the increase is the lowest since October 15. The relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.33%.

In the past 24-hour period, 2,420 new cases were uncovered in St. Petersburg, along with 2,096 new infections in the Moscow Region and 878 infections in the Samara Region. Also, during this timeframe, 814 new cases were discovered in the Krasnodar Region and 756 new cases were detected in the Krasnoyarsk Region.

All in all, at present, 1,017,929 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.

Fatalities

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 1,206, compared to 1,215 the day before. In all, 281,278 patients died of the infection.

The number of daily fatalities is the lowest since November 8.

According to the crisis center, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) is at the level of 2.87%.

Over the past 24 hours, 92 fatalities were registered in Moscow, 61 fatalities - in St. Petersburg, 57 fatalities - in the Moscow Region, 45 fatalities - in the Krasnodar Region, 42 fatalities - in the Voronezh Region, and 38 fatalities were recorded in Bashkortostan.

Recoveries

The number of coronavirus patients discharged over the past 24 hours in Russia has increased by 30,593. In all, 8,502,406 patients have recovered.

According to the crisis center, the total share of recoveries is at the level of 86.7% of the total COVID-19 case tally in Russia.

Having recovered, in a day 1,937 patients were discharged in the Moscow Region, 1,312 patients - in the Chelyabinsk Region, 961 patients - in St. Petersburg, 814 patients - in the Omsk Region, and 813 patients were discharged in the Altai Region.