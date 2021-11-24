Russia approves COVID-19 vaccine for teenagers, developer says

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. The Sputnik M coronavirus vaccine for teenagers has been approved in Russia, Deputy Director General of the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology Denis Logunov said at a press conference on Wednesday.

"The use of the Sputnik vaccine on children was authorized today, the vaccine was approved and we are happy to share the news," he pointed out.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said earlier on Wednesday that a coronavirus vaccine for children would not be released for public distribution until late December 2021.

Clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine among children and teenagers aged twelve to 17 years kicked off in Moscow on June 5. Gamaleya Center Director Alexander Gintsburg explained that the concentration of Sputnik V had been reduced fivefold for teenagers and tenfold for younger children.