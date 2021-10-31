Global COVID-19 situation likely to be under control in few months - security official

MOSCOW, November 1. / TASS /. The epidemiological situation all over the world can be brought under control in the next few months, however, one needs to be ready to deter such threats in the future, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev stated in his article published by the Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper.

"There are strong indicators that the [COVID-19] situation will be generally brought under control in the next few months. But what is also obvious is the need to be constantly prepared to repel such threats in the future," the deputy chairman noted.

According to Medvedev, the global community needs to focus on all systems responsible for the life, health and well-being of citizens. "Also, it is crucial to introduce new technologies, eliminate inequalities in society, support the most vulnerable groups of people and prepare emergency fund. "Everyone should be safeguarded access to quality healthcare services, both emergency and planned, to medicines, vaccines, means of protection, which allow people not only to survive in such challenging times but also to live their full lives every day," the Security Council’s deputy chairman went on to say.

Furthermore, Medvedev emphasized that the COVID-19 was likely to persist for a very long time. "Even after mass vaccination and the development of the herd immunity, the possibility of new local [coronavirus] outbreaks remains," he noted.

Overall, Medvedev highlighted the fact that the events of the past two years had already left an indelible mark on the history of civilization. Thus, the deputy chairman referred to the words of Russian writer Fyodor Dostoyevsky - ‘everyone is really responsible to all men for all men and for everything.’ "Currently, each of us needs to rethink the degree of personal responsibility for their own health and also for safety of other people. For everything that happens to our world, and, in general, for the fate of all mankind," Medvedev concluded.