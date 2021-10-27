Russian, Israeli health ministers discuss mutual recognition of vaccination certificates

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Russian and Israeli Health Ministers Mikhail Murashko and Nitzan Horowitz held a phone conversation and discussed measures of both countries to combat the spread of COVID-19 as well as the mutual recognition of coronavirus vaccination certificates, the press service of Russia’s Health Ministry told TASS on Wednesday.

"The mutual recognition of vaccination certificates against coronavirus was discussed. Mikhail Murashko noted that this issue requires detailed discussion and finding some common ground. Nitzan Horowitz supported Russia’s health minister and proposed to create a working group on this issue," the report says.

Murashko told his counterpart that a free and voluntary vaccination campaign has been taking place in Russia, the QR code system continues to be introduced to visit public places. In turn, Horowitz reported that in Israel the COVID-19 revaccination of the population continues at present. Furthermore, so called green passports have been introduced for visiting restaurants, cinemas and other public areas. These are electronic codes that are issued after vaccination or after passing PCR testing.

"The sides paid special attention to the rehabilitation of patients who were infected with coronavirus in severe conditions. Mikhail Murashko recalled that Russia has developed a program of in-depth medical examination - extended preventive examination for those who suffered COVID-19, which allows to identify complications after infection and prescribe treatment on time. A long-term rehabilitation plan has also been implemented in Israel. The countries are planning to establish an exchange of practices in this area," the press service reported.