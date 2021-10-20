Afghan students to be sent to Russia to continue education soon — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Afghan students will be brought to Russia for full-time study in Russia in the nearest future, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the Moscow consultations on Afghanistan on Wednesday.

"We believe that the decision to prolong the full-time education for Afghan students accepted for studying in Russian universities is an important move. We are planning to send them to Russia in the nearest future," he said.

Lavrov stressed that the development of education, health and other socially important fields in Afghanistan amidst the shortage of financial resources requires "vigorous efforts and sometimes innovative solutions" from the new government. The minister also pointed out that Moscow will continue to cooperate with Kabul to solve "pressing and urgent issues of the bilateral agenda."